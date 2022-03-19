Almost 400 criminal complaints laid against ‘holiday swindler’ Tasneem Moosa

Share this article

Hundreds of people in South Africa and allegedly from other countries are said to be desperately looking for Tasneem Moosa.

The CEO of a local travel company, Hello Darlings, is accused of defrauding them of thousands of rands after they paid for their international holidays that never happened.

Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto spoke to Yusuf Abramjee who has allegedly been in contact with Moosa, who has since been dubbed the “Holiday Swindler”.

The people allegedly conned by Moosa have registered collective claims of R34.2 million and have opened cases with the police.

“She’s still in hiding. There is a total of 396 criminal cases against her at various police stations throughout South Africa, the total amount involved is now about R34.2 million and we are expecting that number to increase over the next week,” said Abramjee.

Moosa was meant to have an interview with Abramjee to clarify her side of the story, but she pulled out.

“And yes, Tasmin Moosa has released a brief statement or two interviews. She was supposed to speak on Tuesday, she chickened out because she wanted a comprehensive list of questions for the interview, which I refused to give.”

The Hello Darlings CEO has denied the allegations made against her that she stole millions from clients and fled South Africa.

She’s appointed a lawyer in Pretoria who has not said a word as yet and people are very angry as they have lost a lot of money.

There was one transaction for about R68,000 from a Louis Vuitton store. She also made some transfers to family members so there are lots of questions to be asked.

“Many of her transitions were from her private bank account, FNB bank, some bank statements have gone viral. A lot of questions are coming out of that because recently she went on a shopping spree. There was one transaction, we are told, for about R68,000 from Louis Vuitton store. A lot of questions need to be asked.”

Moosa’s travel agency is said to be registered in Dubai, a place she moved to in 2020, as a completely separate entity from Hello Darlings. The Dubai company is listed as Femme Voyages.

“I’m also told that she had a company in Dubai; a lot of people are complaining that they paid money, others are now planning to open criminal charges in Dubai where there have been some speculations that she might be hiding.”