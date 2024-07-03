Almost a month since Site C mass shooting, Khayelitsha CPF says emotions remain high

Share this article

The Khayelitsha community policing forum (CPF) said emotions remain high in Site C, almost a month since a mass killing rocked the area.

Four people, including three children, were gunned down at a barbershop on 8 June.

Two men linked to the murders are currently behind bars fighting to be released on bail.

They appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where their lawyers argued that police had arrested the wrong men.

Athule Matsha and Sithisa Masiko have denied any involvement with the Site C shooting.

In fact, they said they were not even in the area when the shooting happened.

Their lawyers told the court that alibi evidence would prove that when bail application continues next week Wednesday.

Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Mbulelo Bambelo said what the community wants the most is justice.

“Others claim that they were somewhere else – we want to know if those are facts. We can’t rely on someone saying, ‘I was in Brackenfell’, someone says, ‘I was driving around, and I went to Kraaifontein’. Let’s give everyone the benefit of doubt, but let the evidence come forward.”

Bambelo said the mood in the community was still very volatile, and that keeping the suspects behind bars might be a wise choice for now.