‘Am I even worthy of this pilgrimage,’ reflects 2023/1444 AH Hujaaj

By Aneeqa du Plessis

The atmosphere at the Cape Town International Airport was exhilarating as the second group of Capetonian hujaaj (pilgrims) bid farewell to their loved ones on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes as the group of nearly 100 pilgrims travelling with Khidmatul A’waam Pilgrim Services embarked on the journey of Hajj 1444 AH/2023. For many pilgrims it was the first time boarding an aircraft let alone travelling across the globe to fulfil the 5th pillar of Islam.

Speaking to VOC News at the traditional “Hajj send-off,” South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) Western Cape Chairperson, Mohammad Groenewald said despite the massive crowd the event happened without any hitches.

“Alhamdullilah, (All praises due to God) Today was our biggest crowd yet to depart to the Saudi Kingdom and despite the large crowds our people were well behaved, and everything ran smoothly. Further to this, our Hujaaj were much better prepared because we rectified any mishaps that took place on Sunday when the first batch departed for Hajj,” explained Groenewald.

Spiritual leader, Moulana Dawood Sampson reminded those who long to be invited by Allah SWT on the auspicious journey to make the intention and wait for the Almighty to answer your du’aas (supplication).

“Do not lose hope. Do not worry about the money but make that niyah (intention) and make it firm and put your trust in Allah SWT that he will send you to the blessed lands of Mecca and Madina,” said Moulana Sampson.

For first-time Ottery hajjis Wajoodien and Shameez Parker the pilgrimage is a dream come true.

“It is a feeling of excitement but also trying to remain focused, calm, and collected and absorb all these moments because we will be able to experience Islam in motion for the first time. Things we don’t experience daily will be on full view and on parade for us to witness,” explained Wajoodien. “I am most excited to experience the essence and aura of the rituals. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be fully immersed and tying myself to these massive figures in Islam. Are we even worthy to be standing in the footsteps of these giants,” added Wajoodien. “I am a revert so my first du’aa [supplication] upon seeing the Ka’bah will be one that is filled with gratitude the fact that I am worthy of being in the blessed lands of the Prophet Muhammad SAW is incredible. I pray that my entire family gets to experience this and all Muslims across the globe,” explained an emotional Shameez.

Naeema, 68, from Mitchells Plain said the energy at the airport was reminiscent of her visit to the Baitullah (Allah’s house) pre-coronavirus pandemic in 2018.

“Only once you have returned from the holy lands do you realize how sacred the time is. I always wondered why people say they want to go back but now I stand here today with those exact feelings. I can’t say I’m envious of the hujaaj, but my heart yearns for those moments I spent in Madina Al Munawwara. There is serenity, a sense of calm that you can’t experience anywhere else in the world,” explained the emotional elder.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey.

