AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini passes away

Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has confirmed that AmaZulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini, has passed away.

The King was being treated for an ongoing diabetes problem.

King Zwelithini was admitted to the hospital last week to receive treatment for unstable blood glucose levels.

According to Buthelezi, King Zwelithini had several unstable blood glucose readings over the past few weeks prompting the decision by doctors to admit him to ICU for treatment.

“Over the past few weeks, several unstable glucose readings have raised concern and His Majesty was required to visit a hospital in Zululand to attend to this,” the former IFP leader, who is also a member of the Zulu royal family, says.

Buthelezi had said the King’s health was being monitored closely, especially due to the risk that diabetes poses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: SABC News