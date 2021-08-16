AMCU urges Ramaphosa to speed up compensation for Marikana victims

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says it has written two letters to President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up the process of compensation for Marikana victims and their families but has received no reply.

This comes as the country marks the ninth anniversary of the Marikana tragedy on Monday when 34 miners died in a hail of police bullets. AMCU says the families of the deceased have not yet found closure.

AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa says they will virtually commemorate the incident on Monday.

“It also puzzles us why is the state is so reluctant to conclude the payment. Those injured like Makidiwane and those who were seriously injured. They haven’t even paid a cent even today. We as AMCU we continue trying to complete those houses that we built for them but because of the COVID, it did delay us.”

