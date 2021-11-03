America joins partnership to finance SA’s move from coal reliance

US President Joe Biden has announced that America will join other Western Nations in a new partnership to help South Africa finance a quicker transition away from coal. South Africa is the largest carbon emitter in Africa.

The US, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union will form part of the partnership.

Biden announced his country’s participation in the project at a joint event at COP26 yesterday.

He said the United States would provide financing to bolster global efforts to reach net-zero emissions and move to a greener economy.