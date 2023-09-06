Amid dress code backlash from Muslim nurses, government assures policy is a draft under review

The dress code for nurses reads: “Head scarves are not allowed while on duty.”

The policy also states moustaches and beards must be neatly trimmed and should be aligned to mask fitness testing prescripts of occupational health. Hair needs to be clean and neat and should be tied if longer than shoulder length, while wigs and extensions should be able to fit into a theatre cap.

The circular was intended to guide the implementation plan for the National Policy in Nurses Uniforms approved by the National Health Council Committee on March 30 this year.

“The circular should be read in conjunction with the dress code,” it read.

Allee said male Muslim male nurses have beards and moustaches.

“We have been told they have to be so short and yet under the ethics of our religion it has to be the length of our feast. We don’t want to argue that very much. But if the beards are covered and washed every day, where is the problem?”

Another concern regarding the DG’s letter was that wigs can be worn provided they are able to fit into a theatre cap.

“No-one uses a theatre cap while carrying on with their duties. It is only when you are in the theatre that you wear one,” Allee said.

Source: TimesLive