Ammunition found in CBD

Police are investigating after a large quantity of ammunition was found abandoned in the basement of an office block in Cape Town CBD at the weekend.

Police Spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut says members of the Maitland Flying Squad uncovered over 800 rounds of various calibres and an ammunition loader, which were seized. Traut reiterated that firearm and ammunition-related crimes are a high priority.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Photo: SAPS