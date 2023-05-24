Amnesty International South Africa speak on Cholera fatalities

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Amnesty International South Africa is urging authorities to act quickly to prevent future cholera fatalities. This comes after 17 people passed away in the Hammanskraal due to the unsafe water supply in the area.

Media and Communications Officer (Maternity Cover) at Amnesty International South Africa, Mienke Mari Steytler, spoke to VOC’s Drive Time on Tuesday about the cholera outbreak. “Some news reports have said that residents in the area have raised these issues with local and further afield leaders for years. This issue has now reached a fever pitch as people have lost their lives and others are very ill,” said Steytler.

Steyler stated that service delivery is a human right, and it is shocking to see people dying from cholera in South Africa in 2023.It is reported that leaders have been warned for years that if the water supply and infrastructure are not upgraded or maintained in the area, there could be dire consequences.

According to Steyler, Gift of the Givers have stepped in and brought the people of Hammanskraal bottled water. She thinks it is wonderful that they are doing this, as many people within that community cannot afford bottled water. “It is now critical for everyone from the Gauteng Health Department through to the Department of Water and Sanitation through to the National Health Department, and municipalities in this case the City of Tshwane to set out short- and long-term plans for people to get safe and reliable water,” said Steyler.

