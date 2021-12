South Africa’s two largest private pathology laboratories Ampath and Lancet agreeing not to charge more than R500 for a PCR Covid-19 test, is a victory for public health.

This is the view of public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim. This follows a complaint lodged by the Council for Medical Schemes with the Competition Commission in October, alleging the price of PCR tests was unfairly inflated, exorbitant and unjustifiable. Karim says this agreement was long overdue.