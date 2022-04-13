AMPSA calls for amendments to Health Act to be scrapped

LOCAL
The Association of Muslim Professionals of South Africa (AMPSA) has called for the proposed amendments to the Health Act to be scrapped, accusing government of seeking to ‘grant itself permanent emergency powers (only) permissible in a state of emergency (or) disaster’.
AMPSA cited mandatory indoor mask wearing, limitations on movement and unwarranted surveillance of suspected patients, who will also -legally – be unable to refuse medical examination, quarantine and treatment. Several top medical researchers recently slammed the Draft Regulations, labeling it “illogical” to solidify Covid-19 related precautions.
Read more about AMPSA objections here: https://bit.ly/AMPSA-Health
Dear SA has also rejected the legislation: https://dearsouthafrica.co.za/health-act-amendment/
Citizens have two days left (15 April) to submit comments on the government gazette.
VOC