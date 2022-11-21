An Naafi-a tul Jameelah Ladies Jamaah celebrate Moulood in Bo-Kaap

By: Aneeqa du Plessis
Allahu Akbar!
What a spiritually uplifting morning at the cradle of Islam in Cape Town where mothers, sisters and daughters varied in age draped in white came together to celebrate the life of the beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW in Bo Kaap.
The An Naafi-a tul Jameelah Ladies Jamaah spent their Sunday morning reciting praises to the Almighty and His final messenger. Founder of the Jamaah, Hajja Nafisa Salie inspired the women with a brief look at the final sermon of the Prophet SAW.
“The Rasool’s (SAW) concern was not for himself but for his ummah. Let us take heed and fix ourselves and in turn restore the ummah into the prosperous force it once was,” said Hajja Salie.
She also paid homage to her teacher Shaykh Seraj Hendricks who regularly presented lectures to the elderly ladies.
Speaking to VOC News at the Moulood, Hajja Salie rejoiced in the heritage of Bo Kaap.
“The Boorhaanol Cultural-Hub was an appropriate venue for today’s proceedings where we were reminded of the struggles our forefathers endured to ensure we can celebrate our Muslim heritage without any fear of repercussion. This is where our traditions were started in the laps of our mothers on Thursday evening and what better way to pay homage to those who came before us,” said an emotional Salie.
She further reminded those that are against Moulood that the Prophet Muhammad SAW himself celebrated his own birthday every Monday.
“We are not celebrating him (SAW) as such, but we remember him (SAW) on his birthday because it is through his (SAW) example that we are able to get closer to Allah SWT and attain His mercy, love, and compassion. We are truly a better people because of him (SAW),” added Hajja Salie.
VOC