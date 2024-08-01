An official funeral ceremony was held for the martyrdom of a top Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

An official and popular funeral ceremony was held following the martyrdom of a top Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Thursday, August 1 (2024).

“Haniyeh’s body was transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, yesterday afternoon. The funeral prayer for the soul of the martyred leader will be held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha after the Friday prayer, on August 2,” declared the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. “After that, his body will be transferred to its final resting place to be buried in the cemetery in Doha’s Lusail area. The funeral ceremony of the martyred brother will be held in Doha, with public and factional presence along with the participation of Arab and Islamic leaders,” elaborated Hamas.

Meanwhile, the resistance condemned the latest assassination of Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza City journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and photojournalist Rami Al-Rifi, deeming it a “heinous crime.”

“The murders added to the series of crimes committed by the enemy against Palestinian journalists to terrorize and silence them from conveying the details of the war of genocide that has been ongoing for nearly ten months against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas further expressed dismay and described the incident as a “cowardly crime” given that journalists were on reporting duty.

According to the resistance, the murder is a confirmation of the arrogant criminal approach of the enemy and serves as a direct reflection of their fear of the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh. “We pay our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, Al Jazeera, their colleagues, and their loved ones. We call on the international press organizations to condemn this heinous crime and take strict measures against this fascist entity over what it commits of violations and crimes,” appealed Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X [Thousands took to the streets in Tunisia in condemnation of the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh]

