Anak Krakatau: Indonesia flights rerouted as volcano alert level raised

The alert level for Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has been raised to the second highest level possible, after a series of eruptions.

All flights around the volcano have been rerouted and a 5km exclusion zone has also been imposed.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency (BNPB) said the alert level had been raised from level two to three because of the increased volcanic activity.

Last Saturday, the volcano triggered a tsunami which killed hundreds.

“The volcanic activity of Anak Krakatau continues to increase,” said BNPB in a press statement, citing data from the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia.

“The danger zone [has been]extended from 2km to 5km… people and tourists are prohibited from carrying out activities within a 5km radius.”

Air traffic control agency AirNav Indonesia said it was closing flight routes because the volcanic ash Krakatau was spewing meant the e situation was on “red alert”.

An AirNav operations manager told the BBC that between 20 and 25 flights were affected, including some international flights to and from Australia, Singapore and the Middle East.

He said that the disruption was likely to be minimal, although passengers may experience longer journeys and aircraft may need more fuel because of the diversions.

(Source: BBC News)

Share this article











Comments

comments