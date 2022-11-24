ANALYSIS: Combatting crime in SA requires societal reflection, strategy

Share this article

With crimes reported to SAPS between July and September 2022 revealing a disturbing uptick in violent crime, Western Cape officials recommend applying a ‘scientific’ approach to crime fighting.

Releasing the second quarter crime stats on Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele, explained that majority of crime categories recorded an increase. This includes contact crimes such as assault, murder and rape; the latter of which increased by 13.6 % and 10.8 % respectively. Attempted murder rose by 19.4 %, robberies with aggravating circumstances by 22 % and common robbery by 25 %.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Crime expert Dr Guy Lamb, scrutinized the statistics by breaking them down to daily figures. This revealed that 76 people were murdered- including 11 women and six children- every day in the country. According to Lamb, the national figure of 10 000 recorded rapes translates to 150 women raped daily. He said the stats are closer to war stats.

“These are more than shocking. They’re indicative of a very concerning trend in society. The one thing that seems to unite us in this country is crime; and that’s very problematic. I actually don’t really know what the answer to this dealing with is anymore but something really needs to be done very quickly because this is worse than war stats.”

Provincially however, the Western Cape saw a decline in most groups.

Western Cape’s ‘scientific approach’

Shortly after the stats release, Premier Alan Winde commended the efforts of local law enforcement to counter criminal activity, but admitted that more needed to be done.

The contribution of LEAP officers in particular was brought into focus, where he cited significant declines in the murder rates in hotspot suburbs.

This includes Mfuleni, whose murder rate dropped by over 32 % compared to the previous year, Gugulethu by more than 16 %, Kraaifontein by 15.6 %, Khayelitsha by 9.4 % and Harare 3.6 %. Winde added that efforts to decrease the murder rate in Nyanga and Phillipi East will be heightened.

While the national murder rate over the three months spiked, the Western Cape recorded just a 3.6% increase. Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Police oversight MEC Reagan Allen said that this should motivate citizens and officials alike:

“One murder is one murder too many. Considering the Free State, it was actually the Western Cape experience the lowest increase in the quarter, across our country. It is not something to boast about but it is something that paints a picture,” said Allen.

Allen explained that the success of the LEAP deployment is a practical example of applying scientific strategies.

“On one hand we see successes but on the other hand, we see we need to continue fostering working relationships with SAPS. Where these officers are deployed, its extra boots on the ground, more visibility and more arrests can be made. It is shifting the narrative within various communities.”

Numerous Cape Flats communities have continued to be plagued by gang violence this year. The second quarter was no exception- claiming hundreds of lives, including that of women and children. At least 28 percent of murders in the province were linked to gang violence.

According to Allen, the coordination of SARS and the Asset Forfeiture Unit need to be involved to ensure gangsters remain behind bars.

“We do not want any innocent person to be caught in those cross fires. We also want to send a strong message that arrests lead to convictions. It’s shocking that more and more gangs are becoming emboldened. Organized crime definitely needs to (be) dismantled,” he said. “If you see a potential person that is a well-known drug lord in an area we need to know how (he) got that right. How he is able to afford what he (has) in his possession with regard to properties and vehicles.”

Firearms were the predominant weapon of choice- claiming over 2 800 lives across the country within the three months. Over 500 of these lives were lost to gun violence in the province. Allen said a ‘firearm reduction strategy’ is being applied by LEAP, with hundreds of firearms confiscated. This, he said, should prevent firearms from circulating.

“Bi-annually, guns that are confiscated are being transported to Pretoria to be destroyed. We have maintained that we should have a dedicated firearm destruction site (that) will close certain loopholes. We have heard even in court cases where illegal guns that land back on our streets,” he added.

SAPS leadership

AfriForum and Action Society SA are among those who laid the blame at SAPS Management. Numerous calls for Cele’s sacking were reiterated, with AfriForum labeling him incompetent and statingthat he prioritizes party politics over ensuring that the police service functions effectively.

Action Society’s Ian Cameron concurred, saying that the statistics show that the police ministry is failing its primary task of keeping citizens safe.

“We have become a breeding ground for career criminals in South Africa and it is because of political interference, and because the ANC and current national government do not want SAPS to function properly because then they themselves will be caught out for their corrupt and criminal dealings,” said Cameron.

Describing the criminal justice system as ‘broken’, Dr Lamb explained that court cases and police procedure are in place to deal with crime after it’s happened. He emphasized that a deeper look at the core of the issues is required.

“On one hand, there is a lack of leadership and management at SAPS and (calls for reform) has some support and justification at the moment. But police can’t fix society for us. The real issue is why are people committing these crimes in the first place?” he questioned. “They (stats) are indicative of a very sick society. There were more sexual offences than (Driving Under the Influence) DUIs! How can sexual offences become more common than drinking and driving? Both are bad, but these stats are shocking.”

“We need to reflect on the fact that it’s society itself that needs to ultimately take responsibility for these crimes and do something about it. Police have a role to play, but they deal with the consequences and not the causes. There are clearly some severely distressing underlying issues at play that are contributing to this type of stats,“ he stressed.

Meanwhile, Monday’s Constitutional Court ruling that parole be granted to JanuszWaluś, raised calls from SAFTU to have the Constitution and all the laws on parole amended. Walus served 28 years in prison after being convicted for the assassination of South African Communist Party’s Chris Hani. Saftu’s spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said that while the union accepts that the death penalty must not return, criminals handed life sentence should not be granted an opportunity for release.

Collaboration

Pointing to the kidnapping case of Gatesville’s AbirahDekhtar in October, Allen said that co-operation between various structures needs to be cemented. The eight-year-old was rescued from a shack in Khayelitsha, in a joint operation that led to the arrest of five suspects. National kidnapping cases also doubled to more than 4 000 counts during the period under review.

“We saw how the integrated approach- between SAPS, law enforcement and Metro- used technology where they even accessed drone(s) in order to make sure they are able to track and apprehend those responsible. I’ve always maintained that Joint efforts is needed because we want to send a strong message to even would-be kidnappers that they will be caught and it won’t be tolerated.“

Allen thanked all crime fighting groups for their dedication:

“Organized crime and criminals have become so advanced. They are co-operating together and we in the safety space, as we hold SAPS accountable, need to work together– Neighbourhood Watches, CPF’s- toward making sure that our communities are actually safer. There are many communities that are extremely active, they are mobilizing and contributing toward making our province safer. Thank you to them,” applauded Allen.

