Analyst: “Russia was banned by the IOC so they could not compete as a nation yet Israel had a free pass in the middle of the worst genocides since World War Two”

By Kouthar Sambo

With the 2024 Olympics ending, the event was marked as a huge point of contention as geopolitics and social justice contestations were the order of the day.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, a political analyst, Ashraf Patel, outlined some of the reflections around the Olympics.

“The Olympics has been a story of globalisation intersecting with a fractured world. The broader global context, particularly the Gaza invasion and genocide and the Russian/Ukrainian conflict – we see the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its peak with double standards.” “Russia was banned by the IOC so they could not compete as a nation – else they would easily be in the top three (in terms of medal count) – yet Israel had a free pass in the middle of the worst genocides since World War Two,” detailed Patel.

*Feel free to listen further to this as Patel delves into discussion on this matter

Photo: Oympics/Facebook