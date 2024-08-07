Analyst: “Sinwar is known for taking a tough attitude and has prioritised Hamas’s military capabilities”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance Hamas has appointed Yahya Sinwar as its top official in Gaza. Israel has alleged Sinwar was also the mastermind behind 7 October (2023) and is known for his strategic approach.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, a researcher, Farhin Delewala, said he is number one on Israel’s hit list after Hamas’ late Ismail Haniyeh.

“Sinwar is known for taking a tough attitude and has prioritised Hamas’s military capabilities as an essential point in his leadership. He is also an outspoken opponent of Israel and has been connected to the planning of rocket strikes against Israeli targets,” she explained. “As part of his military strategy, Sinwar has also participated in attempts to broker ceasefire deals and prisoner swops with Israel,” she added.

*For more on this, listen further below as she unpacks the latest.

Photo: Hamas/Telegram