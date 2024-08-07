Analyst: “The Israeli forces could isolate the Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh to assassinate him in Iran, yet carpet bomb Gazans in the strip”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Israeli army is using Amazon’s cloud service to store surveillance information on Gaza’s population while procuring further AI tools from Google and Microsoft for military purposes, according to recent media reports.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show drive on Tuesday, the CEO of Inspire Media, Imraahn Mukaddam, who is also a pro-Palestine activist, said the Israeli forces could isolate the Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh to assassinate him in Iran, yet carpet bomb Gazans in the strip.

He added how technology has been misused and advanced when in the wrong hands.

“Ironically, they are using AI to save the Amazon rain forest, but at the same time, the Amazon capitalist company is using the cloud to help advance the Israeli genocide,” said Mukaddam.

Photo: QudsNen/X