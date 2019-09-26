ANC alliance partners to draft economic growth strategy

Share this article

















African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party’s National Executive Committee will meet with the South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) this weekend to draft a strategy that will assist in growing the economy.

He says the high unemployment rate in South Africa is worrying and drastic changes need to be urgently implemented soon, to tackle the problem.

Addressing thousands of members of teachers’ union, South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said initiatives in which trade unions are consulted would see the country change for the better.

“This unemployment rate is just not acceptable, it has to be brought down and it now requires all of us to apply our minds on how we are going to unlock the real energy of our economy, so that we have an inclusive economy that is going to answer the issue of reducing poverty among all our people,” explains the President.

