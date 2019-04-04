ANC, eNCA settle dispute after Duarte outburst

eNCA and the African National Congress have settled their dispute following a meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting comes after an on-air altercation between the ANC’s Jessie Duarte and political reporter Samkele Maseko.

During the meeting eNCA re-stated its position that it will continue to ask tough questions of all political parties during this election period, and will not put up with verbal abuse or bullying from any politician.

eNCA Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Maggs says after a frank and robust discussion, the channel welcomes the ANC’s commitment to media freedom, and it’s agreeing to move on from the incident.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete described the meeting as fruitful and productive.

“The meeting went very well, both as parties we committed to respect the freedom of the media, we committed that we will not interfere with the editorial independence of the media,” said Legoete.

[source: ENCA]

