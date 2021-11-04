Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

ANC maintains majority vote in 2021 election, 66 hung municipalities

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Following what has been declared a “free and fair” municipal government election, the ANC has once again reigned supreme.
Announcing the results on Thursday evening, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that the leading party received a 161 majority in the 213 contested councils.
The DA thereafter achieved majority in 13 municipalities, followed by the IFP with a majority in 10 municipalities. The remaining 66 “hung” municipalities saw no party majority.
While the ANC won over Buffalo City and Mangaung, the DA retained its stronghold on the City of Cape Town. Mishinini says the commission cleared over 280 objections and congratulated 10 400 elected councilors.
Addressing the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the 12.3 million South Africans who voted, praising the country for a peaceful election.
According to the president, it is clear that citizens want “their lives improved, better services, equal opportunities and to be treated with dignity”.
He urged leaders to set aside their differences and create the change the country needs. His comments come amid questions and speculation of coalition governments driving reform over the next five years.
VOC

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.