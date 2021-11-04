ANC maintains majority vote in 2021 election, 66 hung municipalities

Following what has been declared a “free and fair” municipal government election, the ANC has once again reigned supreme.

Announcing the results on Thursday evening, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that the leading party received a 161 majority in the 213 contested councils.

The DA thereafter achieved majority in 13 municipalities, followed by the IFP with a majority in 10 municipalities. The remaining 66 “hung” municipalities saw no party majority.

While the ANC won over Buffalo City and Mangaung, the DA retained its stronghold on the City of Cape Town. Mishinini says the commission cleared over 280 objections and congratulated 10 400 elected councilors.