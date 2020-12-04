ANC NEC to discuss its step-aside resolution

Share this article

















The African National Congress’ National Executive Committee meeting today is set to discuss the party’s much talked about step-aside resolution.

In 2015, the governing party adopted a resolution that says those accused of corruption and other serious crimes including those charged in courts must step aside from their positions or responsibilities.

But the ANC seems to have backtracked on the resolution and the matter is likely to top the agenda of the NEC meeting.

Some members facing corruption charges have stepped aside but were reinstated after charges against them were withdrawn while others are simply refusing to step down.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says for now the resolution is on hold while seeking legal advice.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote a letter to ANC members reiterating the step-aside rule.

But in KwaZulu-Natal, Mike Mabuyakhulu has returned to work and in Parliament ANC MP Bongani Bongo has refused to step down although he is an accused in a criminal case currently in court.

In November, it emerged from a virtual ANC media conference that Magashule will not step aside as party secretary-general until the National Executive Committee (NEC) discussed his matter.

Magashule’s charges relate to his alleged involvement in the irregular awarding of the R255 million asbestos contract while he was the Premier in the Free State.

Source: SABCNews