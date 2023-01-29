ANC on a ‘path to completely destroy’ SA through load shedding

Share this article

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the government of not having a plan to bring an end to load shedding.

Malema addressed party members at the party’s 4th Annual Plenum of the 2nd National People’s Assembly – an event aimed at taking stock of the party’s achievements in the last 10 years, according to party secretary Marshall Dlamini.

The party’s three-day event is taking place in Johannesburg.

Malema said the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), was on a path to completely destroy South Africa through rolling electricity cuts.

“Thousands of small businesses are collapsing on a daily basis as a result of rolling blackouts and owners are battling the price of diesel for backup generators as well as the cost of rendering their services.

“It has become a self-destructive exercise to own a small business in this country in these current conditions and electricity has become a luxury for those who can afford diesel,” he said.

The EFF leader added that there was no verifiable plan to fix the current crisis at Eskom, and no policy certainty on the energy plan to be used to ensure stable power supply in the country.