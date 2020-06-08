ANC stalwart Boeta Dawood turns 90

Share this article

















ANC and UDM stalwart, Boeta Dawood Khan celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday. The Kensington resident has a colourful struggle history and is known for his bold and unwavering activism against apartheid. He was detained in prison without trial for 180 days on Robben Island. The political activist was a former ward councillor of the Kensington and Maitland areas and served on the Western Cape Anti-Crime Forum.

Speaking to VOC News over the telephone, Boeta Dawood said he’s still in good health and his mind is very active.

“I don’t feel different at all. I feel the same as I do every day.”

Boeta Dawood has been described as a critical comrade within the ANC, not afraid to challenge the status quo.

“I am a strong ANC man,” he quipped.

His comrades said he attended political meetings well into his eighties. He was also a regular at the 10km Big Walk, a popular community event in Cape Town.

Boeta Dawood was at the helm of the Western Cape Traders Association in the 1980’s. He had tried to get the small traders into a buying group, to fight greed and unethical trading behaviour in the sector.

Many people will remember that Boeta Dawood was tasked by the late Judge Essa Moosa to organise a fleet of Mercedes Benz’ for Nelson Mandela and his entourage upon his release from prison on 11th February 1990. Till this day, people still ask what happened to the Toyota Cressida that transported Madiba on that historical day.

“The day of Madiba’s release is still my fondest memory,” he recalled.



Asked how he would be celebrating his birthday, Boeta Dawood said he’s having a rather quiet birthday due to the lockdown.

“We can’t get many people. If it wasn’t lockdown, my house would have been full. But I’ve been getting lots of calls, Alhamdullilah.” Boeta Dawood said he was delighted to hear a birthday message sent to him on VOC on Sunday. May Allah SWT grant Boeta Dawood good health and bless him with a long umr, Ameen.

