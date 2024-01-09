ANC struggles amidst internal turmoil and electoral challenges

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a pivotal moment for the African National Congress (ANC), the party delivered its annual January 8th statement, addressing the nation on critical issues. Analysts had anticipated a significant focus on the persistent challenges of rolling blackouts and soaring unemployment rates in South Africa. Head of Politics at Northwest University, Professor André Duvenhage, sheds light on the intricacies of the statement, revealing underlying issues that the ANC and its leadership currently grapple with.

According to Professor Duvenhage, the tone and content of the January 8th statement indicate a departure from the depth observed in previous years. He remarks, “To me, the message of this 8th January statement is on a much lower level than I’ve perceived in the past. I believe this is an indication of the challenges the party and its leadership are facing at the moment.”

Highlighting the internal conflicts within the ANC, Duvenhage points to the ongoing power struggle between Deputy President Paul Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Additionally, the emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the past month has added a layer of complexity, with substantial support rallying behind former President Jacob Zuma. The mobilization of MK around the Mbombela region, specifically against the ANC, further underscores the fractures within the party.

Addressing the uncertainty surrounding President Ramaphosa’s health, Duvenhage notes the proliferation of rumours on social media. He emphasizes the toll this takes on the ANC’s national support, which currently stands at its lowest since 1994. “As the party faces its most challenging election. There is also the loose cannon of a Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula making a lot of weird statements. These statements are him basically acknowledging that the party supported a president in terms of a lot of misconduct. Which has had a very negative reflection on the ANC.”

Professor Duvenhage sheds light on the ANC’s preparations for the upcoming election, describing it as the most challenging in the party’s history. “To win support, the ANC has implemented various strategies, including populist legislations such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment and the National Health Insurance. The party is also actively addressing concerns around property rights.”

However, Duvenhage expresses scepticism about the ANC’s ability to secure a 50% majority, predicting it is more likely to be lower, with coalition politics becoming increasingly probable. There is even speculation about the ANC potentially losing its majority in key regions like Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Questions about the integrity of the ANC’s leadership intensified, with opposition parties branding President Ramaphosa a ‘coward’. Duvenhage draws attention to longstanding issues like the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) problem, which has been neglected by the government. The lack of strong action in cases like the Zondo Commission, where the ANC leadership is implicated, raises concerns about the persistence of political mafias, especially in the context of the Eskom saga.

Reflecting on President Ramaphosa’s term, Duvenhage highlights unfulfilled promises and a perceived lack of progress. He points out the negative impact on the ANC’s momentum, with growing concerns within the party about its ability to deliver. Describing the ANC as desperate, Duvenhage notes that desperate times call for desperate measures. He said the upcoming election, expected in May, promises to be a defining moment for the ANC as it navigates through unprecedented challenges.

