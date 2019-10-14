ANC to give update in re-establishing its youth league

Share this article

















The African National Congress (ANC) National Youth Task Team (NYTT) is expected to brief the media on the progress made in re-establishing the party’s Youth League.

The NYTT led by convener, Tandi Mahambehlala recently held a meeting at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

The NYTT says the resolutions taken at the meeting have a direct bearing on how the ANC Youth League will be re-established moving forward.

The Youth League will have an elective conference in January next year.

The NYTT was established by the ANC National Executive Committee with the aim of assisting the youth to find relevance in society.

It followed numerous protests by the concerned youth, including the Revive the ANC Youth League Movement that was demanding the disbandment of its former leaders, as their term had long expired early this year.

It’s not clear whether the ANC Youth League elective conference will take place in January 2021 as scheduled.

Watch the related video below:

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)



















