ANC to propose climate change Parliamentary Ad hoc committee

The ANC is expected to propose a Parliamentary Ad hoc committee to help the country prepare for climate change.
It follows fatal, record-breaking rains and subsequent floods which devastated Kwa-Zulu Natal, and other parts of the country last month. Experts have called out governments’ misuse of citizens tax, a lack of proper infrastructure investment, and inadequate disaster planning.
Yesterday was, meanwhile, the cut off for Gift of the Givers’ KZN water relief drive at the Cape Town Convention Centre. Project manager, Ali Sablay, says over one million litres has been delivered to the province. He thanked Capetonians for their generosity.
