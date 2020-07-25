ANC veterans denounce Zuma headlining Mlangeni’s memorial service as inappropriate

Share this article

















ANC stalwarts and veterans have described the headlining of former President Jacob Zuma at struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni’s memorial this evening as a direct contradiction to the moral and revolutionary integrity embodied by the former Robben Islander.

In a statement, the struggle veterans say Zuma’s constitutionally improper conduct during his tenure as President of the ANC, the raft of very serious charges of corruption for which he is to stand trial for and his alleged involvement in State Capture are reasons for their misgivings.

“Moreover, Cde Mlangeni was most forthright in his condemnation of Cde Zuma’s behaviour, going so far as to say that, despite having spent 10 years with Cde Zuma on Robben Island, should he be found guilty of the offences levelled against him, Cde Zuma should be returned to that, go back to serve his sentence. These were not idle words, but a damning indictment. Consequently, we are perplexed by the very idea that Cde Zuma was selected to conduct this sombre and profound homage to the last of the Rivonia trialists and custodian of the finest values of our proud movement.”

The stalwarts say sullying Mlangeni’s memory in a cynical manner is distasteful and unbecoming of the African National Congress.

They distanced themselves from Friday’s programme, saying the move was “in favour of one that properly honours Cde Mlangeni’s great legacy.”

Earlier, the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation distanced itself from what it calls “internal battles” within the ANC, saying will honour the legacy of Mlangeni in a way they see fit.

Political animal

Paying tribute to Mlangeni, Zuma describe the struggle stalwart as a political animal, who lived for the ANC.

“He believed in the ANC policies, he believed in the Freedom Charter and I’m sure as we say goodbye to him we need to promise him that we are going to fulfil the task that was given to all of us by the people of our country that we should implement the Freedom Charter because the Freedom Charter is the document that was produced by the people under the leadership of the ANC,” he said.

The 95-year-old Mlangeni, who was the last remaining Rivonia trialist, died on Tuesday night at 1 Military hospital in Pretoria, after he was admitted with an abdominal complaint.

Source: SABC News