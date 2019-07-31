ANC Youth League NEC dissolved

Share this article

















The African National Congress (ANC) has officially dissolved the ANC Youth League National Executive Committeeand appointed a new task team to oversee the rebuilding of the League.

This follows a spate of protest actions at the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg and Irene in Pretoria by the ‘Revive The ANC Youth League Movement.’

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the party’s NEC meeting agreed to organise a National Elective conference of the ANC Youth League, by no later than January 2020.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article

















Comments

comments