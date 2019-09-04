ANCWL makes strong propositions to tackle Gender-based Violence

Share this article

















The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has made strong propositions to tackle Gender-based violence against Women and Children. They believe government is being complacent in dealing with issues that affect women.

ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane says as the Women’s League they are calling on government to declare Gender Based Violence as a state of emergency.

Mokonyane says even Parliament has to be involved in the fight against the abuse and violence against women and children through a legislative process.

“There is a women’s Caucus in Parliament, this matter must receive attention there. Having learnt from the late honourable member Dr Mario Oriani Ambrosini that it is best practice. This is one of the things we would want to take to the women’s Caucus in Parliament; so that we make something that is much more tangible in ensuring that the legislative environment really becomes responsive to the issues that affect women,” adds Mokonyane.

(Source: SABC News)

