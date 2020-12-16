ANCYL welcomes integrity commission’s recommendation on Magashule

Share this article

















The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Free State has welcomed the party’s integrity commission’s recommendation that secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside until his corruption charges are finalised.

Magashule is facing charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

He is at the centre of recent disagreements over the ANC’s 2017 resolutions for members implicated in serious crimes to step aside.

Magashule and several others have refused to do so.

The commission will submit its recommendations to the National Executive Committee which will rule on the matter.

The league’s provincial task team co-ordinator Lonwabo Dyi says Magashule lacks the integrity needed to represent the party.

“We welcome the decision of the integrity commission. It is something that we have been looking forward to since we are members of the ANC and ANC Youth League respectively. We have been vindicated by the integrity committee to say Ace Magashule does not deserve to be the secretary. Remember the office of the SG is so prestige that one has to uphold and live by transitional principles of the ANC,” explains Dyi.

Source: SABC News