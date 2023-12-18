Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday

In the run-up to Christmas, Eskom announced on Sunday it would suspend load-shedding until Friday.

The power utility said: “Due to consistent improvement in available generating capacity, load-shedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Friday. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.”

The evening peak demand forecast is 23,471MW. Unplanned outages are currently at 12,158MW and planned maintenance is 8,728MW of generation capacity.

Load-shedding has been suspended since Thursday.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said during a media briefing at the end of November there will be less load-shedding over the December period, adding that some days will be free of load-shedding.

Source: TimesLIVE


