Angel Network Western Cape joins forces to empower communities through sustainable agriculture

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In the Western Cape, The Seed 2 Harvest initiative, led by community activist Joanie Fredericks and Founder/CEO Shaun Cairns, is making significant strides in empowering individuals to cultivate their own vegetables for sustenance. The Angel Network Western Cape has joined this commendable effort as a partner.

The project manager of The Angel Network Western Cape, Leatt Bohbot, shared insights on the initiative during a discussion with VOC Breakfast on Wednesday. Bohbot highlighted the shift towards sustainability post-Covid, emphasizing the importance of equipping individuals with the skills to grow their own food. She stressed the need to move away from perpetual reliance on donations for soup kitchens, a sentiment echoed by Joanie Fredericks.

“At the moment, we were helping Joanie Fredericks from the Tafelsig Community Action Network (CAN) with her food kitchens. While this work is amazing, there is a constant reliance on donors to provide the food for the soup kitchens. If you can empower people to grow food in their back garden, then that empowers people to feed themselves, reducing the pressures on the soup kitchen,” Bohbot explained.

The Angel Network Western Cape operates based on identified needs within the province, stepping in to support various projects as required. Currently, they are backing the Seed 2 Harvest initiative, which commenced in January and has engaged 40 households identified by Joanie and Shaun.

“In this one, we started in January, and we currently have 40 households. Joanie and Shaun identified these households and have been working with them since January. We will be needing to fund the later cycles,” Bohbot emphasized.

The initiative provides households with necessary resources, including ceilings and tools, while offering training in sustainable agriculture practices. Bohbot highlighted the importance of ongoing support to ensure the initiative’s long-term success.

“The 40 households are mentored through the process, and they are currently in the Tafelsig community. This is where the focus has been for now, but we are looking to continue this initiative,” Bohbot remarked.

Bohbot urged potential donors and partners to join forces in funding subsequent cycles, ensuring the initiative’s sustainability and expansion to benefit more communities in the Western Cape.

