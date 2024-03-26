Angels SA hosts Mass Iftar for orphaned children

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Angels SA, in partnership with multiple organisations, are hosting a Mass Iftar for orphaned children on Sunday, March 31st, at Portland High School in Mitchells Plain. This event aims to provide them with a unique opportunity to celebrate a memorable Ramadan.

The founder of Angels SA, Farieda Moses spoke to Ramadan AM on the Mass Iftar on Tuesday.

“This is one of the nights every year when we dedicate our time to the orphans, foster groups, and down syndrome groups. This year, we have a special needs group joining us, who will be serving and spending time with them. It’s heartwarming for our families and children to experience breaking fast with those in need.,” said Moses.

She expressed pride in the youth ready to serve the less fortunate.

Moses commented that every Saturday, Angels SA teams up with the Muslim Student Association (MSA) of Portland High School. “Last week, the Justice Group at Portland High also joined us for different outreaches in various areas. We take children to orphanages where they spend time with the orphans by playing with them, reading to them, and teaching them about Islam.”

“The majority of these children come from homes that have experienced separation, and they may have never experienced a Ramadan table or the discipline of getting up for suhoor and fajr during Ramadan. This is a new experience for them. The youth from the MSA guide the orphaned children by educating them about Ramadan and how to conduct themselves during this time. The primary emphasis this Ramadan is on the youth.”

“The children from the MSA have already started collecting food for the Mass Eid cooking. They are also appealing to the public to dress these children in need,” said Moses.

For more information on how to donate to Angels SA, contact Moses on 061 423 7815.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay