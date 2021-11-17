Angry crowd takes part in funeral of Palestinian youth shot dead by Israeli forces

Hundreds of angry Palestinian mourners participated on Tuesday in the funeral of Palestinian Saddam Bani Odeh who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during a raid of the town of Tammun at the dawn today.

The Ministry of Health said that Saddam was shot with a bullet fired by Israeli forces which penetrated his left shoulder and heart and settled in his left lung.

“I don’t care when and where I’ll die as much as I care for my nation,” Saddam posted on his Facebook account on July 6 with a photo of him being hospitalised for a gunfire injury caused by the Israeli occupation forces.