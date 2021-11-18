Angry Hanover Park residents protest reinstatement of ward councilor

On the heels of Geordin Hill-Lewis’ election as Cape Town Mayor, irate residents in Hanover Park have taken to the streets in protest against the reinstatement of ward councilor, Antonio Van Der Rheede. Communication officer at Moms Move for Justice (Alcardo Andrews Foundation), Lesley Wyngaard says the anger is fueled by the lack of service delivery seen by Van Der Rheede over the past five years.
“He chooses to work with people in the community who follow his political agenda. Many attempts were made to meet with him but they have fallen on deaf ears. He shows zero support to our cause and many like us who are doing our best to eradicate hunger, poverty, and senseless criminality in the community,” explained Wyngaard.
The foundation, situated off Hanover Park Avenue, feeds over 1000 people daily.
“What good is he to the ailing community if he uses his power solely to feed his own agenda,” questioned Wyngaard.
VOC