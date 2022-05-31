Anonymous donor gifts all expenses paid Hajj trip to VOC Stalwart

Share this article

With the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah a stone’s throw away, aspiring Hujaaj [pilgrims] for the year 1443/2022 have begun their preparations for the auspicious journey. But, for Voice of the Cape’s (VOC) loyal supporter, Shamshudeen Paulsen, 55, affectionately known as Shamsu, this is more than fulfilling an obligatory pillar of Islam. This has been an indescribable yearning for more than a decade.

“There is nothing more that I want in this life than to stand on the plains of Arafat and call upon Allah SWT,” sobbed Paulsen.

However, due to the Delft resident’s financial circumstances that dream felt unattainable until an anonymous sponsor came forth and offered to make his dream a reality.

Presenter and Sales executive at VOC, Mogammad Zain Majiet explained that Paulsen’s longing to visit the Holy lands started in 2009.

“Often during the hajj season, Muslims are inspired to undertake the journey and experience the incomparable blessings for themselves, and this was no different for Shamsu. Upon my return from Hajj he indicated to me that this is what he wants,” explained Majiet to VOC News.

Following this, Majiet arranged for Paulsen’s application at the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC).

“In 2020 he was finally accredited for Hajj but due to the Covid-19 pandemic he was unable to attend the pilgrimage, but his yearning definitely intensified and work from his secret donor did not halt even in the face of adversity,” described Majiet.

Fast-forward to 2022, Paulsen was gifted an all-expenses paid four-week Hajj trip by said anonymous patron. With the ease of Covid restrictions, he is set to depart from Cape Town to Al Madinah Al Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia in mid-June.

“Not only does this speaks to the generosity of Capetonians but it is a stark reminder that no matter what your circumstances are, if Allah SWT invites you to perform Hajj, then it will come to fruition. You could have all the money in the world but not be granted the blessing of Hajj. He may be destitute, but he is an honest, helpful man and above all he is a fierce supporter of the Voice of the Cape and nobody deserves this more than him,” smiled Majiet.

The annual hajj pilgrimage draws over two million Muslims to the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia during the final month of the Islamic calendar.

Lastly, Paulsen will be hosted at the Al Azhar Mosque, in Aspeling Street, District Six on Sunday (5th June, 2022) between 14h00- 18h00 to grant listeners an opportunity to wish him a Hajj Maqbool and Mabroor before he undertakes his long-awaited journey.

