Another cold front expected in the Western Cape

The SA Weather Service has cautioned Western Cape residents of another cold front due to make landfall tomorrow. Disruptive rainfall, strong winds and wave heights up to 6 metres can be expected.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell says services are on stand-by to assist with any weather-related incidents including the clearing of flooded roadways, blocked drains and trees. Emergencies can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre via 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.