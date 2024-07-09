Another cold front to hit the Mother City on Tuesday

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Another cold front is expected to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it strong winds and heavy downpours.

As the Mother City grapples with cold and icy weather conditions, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued A Yellow Level 4 warning for strong winds and a Yellow Level 1 warning for a storm surge.

“A cold front is expected to bring strong and gusty westerly to north-westerly winds to the Northern and the Western Cape from today until late Thursday, including the southern Namakwa district, Central Karoo, the City of Cape Town (COCT), Cape Winelands, Overberg and the western Garden Route. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 50-90km/h. Along the coast, disruptions are likely to occur between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Agulhas today until late Thursday, spreading to Mossel Bay tomorrow,” SAWS said.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sably said they have been inundated with calls since the early hours of Tuesday morning. Sably also appealed to people to assist in whatever form possible, as the aid organization is running low on stock.

“Since 04h00 this morning, we have had people calling us asking for assistance as their homes have been flooded, with many in need of meals and dry clothing. As an organization we are appealing to those who can, to donate whatever they are able to so that we can help all those in need. Our supplies are running low as we have been assisting communities for weeks on end who have been affected by the inclement weather. For those who wish to assist, call us on 0800 786 911,” he appealed.

Speaking to VOC News, residents across the city said the weather conditions are unbearable.

“This is the coldest weather I have experienced, even with layers and layers of clothing, I still feel cold.”

“Ek sit my heater aan, ek worry nie eers oor die unit’s wat dit vat nie, ek sal met die electricity later deal, vir nou wil het net warm voel,” an elderly resident from Mitchells Plain said. [SIC]

“As ons, wat huise en klere het so koud kry, wat van die mense op die straat, wat kaal voete is, hulle het nie eers iets warm on tee et nie, so ja dit is koud, maar ons is so fortunate. Ons is beter af, as baie mense.” [SIC]

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre’s, Sonica Lategan, said the forecast will likely exacerbate the impacts of the inclement weather experienced to date.

“We have fielded several calls since yesterday, of more flooding in parts of the metropole. Areas affected include parts of Khayelitsha, Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Nomzamo in Strand, Mfuleni, Driftsands, Masiphumelele, Dunoon and Gugulethu. Assessments by the City’s Informal Settlements Management Department, assisted by the Disaster Risk Management Centre are ongoing and the total number of affected residents is being determined,” she stated.

The public is reminded to please report any weather-related impacts to the City’s service channels, so that these can be directed to the relevant department.

Any incidents where public safety is at risk should be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.