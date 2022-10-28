Another delay in the construction of Manenberg School of Skills

Share this article

Last month, It was announced that the construction mafia had interrupted work on the new Manenberg School of Skills, an R84 million project scheduled to take 87 weeks to complete.

Unfortunately, another delay over which the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has no control, has now struck the build. A company that was not awarded the tender, initiated an interdict and review application against the award of the tender contract.

Building of the school has been interdicted pending the hearing of the review application, on 24 November 2022 by the Western Cape High Court.

The result is that the community will, unfortunately, have to wait even longer for the school to be completed, and that there will be a delay in the WCED providing desperately needed School of Skills places in Manenberg.

Schools of Skills offer learners who would otherwise potentially drop out of the mainstream academic curriculum the opportunity to pursue their own passion in a skills education environment.

The WCED currently have 25 Schools of Skills in our province, and another 2 public ordinary schools with a School of Skills stream. They offer a variety of skills subjects, from electrical work to hairdressing and everything in between, along with traditional academic subjects to give learners a well-rounded skills education.

Their success has resulted in strong demand for placement in these schools which vastly outstrips the available places the WCED have so far. They must increase the number of schools and places available, and Manenberg School of Skills is a vital part of this expansion of places.

Yet, while the WCED are doing their very best to build new schools more quickly to meet the continued demand for places in the province, the people of Manenberg will now have to wait even longer for their children to have this opportunity, which is very disappointing for the community, and very disappointing for the Department.

The WCED are working hard to fast track construction and engaging with local and provincial government partners to speed up delivery, so they call on all residents to work with them so that they can deliver additional school places in the communities where they are needed.

Source: Western Cape Education Department

Photo: Envato Elements/Halfpoint