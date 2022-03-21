Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Another fatal shooting incident leaves 6 people dead in Khayelitsha

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Six people were shot and killed when three unknown gunmen open fire on them in Lindela Road in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Western Cape police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says police found the bodies of the victims across two scenes about 200 metres apart.
“The yet to be identified victims, comprising of two women and four men are estimated the ages of 22 and 27. Police have opened murder cases that are investigated by organised crime detectives,” added Potelwa.
The latest incident comes after five people were left dead in another shooting incident in the Endlovini informal settlement, Khayelitsha last week Monday.
A woman and four men were killed. Potelwa said the five victims are estimated to have been between 25 and 35 years old.
Police initiated a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the gunmen but the suspects are yet to be arrested.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111
VOC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.