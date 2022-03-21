Another fatal shooting incident leaves 6 people dead in Khayelitsha

Share this article

Six people were shot and killed when three unknown gunmen open fire on them in Lindela Road in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Western Cape police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says police found the bodies of the victims across two scenes about 200 metres apart.

“The yet to be identified victims, comprising of two women and four men are estimated the ages of 22 and 27. Police have opened murder cases that are investigated by organised crime detectives,” added Potelwa.

The latest incident comes after five people were left dead in another shooting incident in the Endlovini informal settlement, Khayelitsha last week Monday.

A woman and four men were killed. Potelwa said the five victims are estimated to have been between 25 and 35 years old.

Police initiated a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the gunmen but the suspects are yet to be arrested.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111

VOC