Another Manenberg teen shot and killed

Local, News
In the midst of youth month, yet another teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police say a 17-year-old boy was targeted in Manenberg on Saturday morning. The gunman then fled. It is understood the incident occurred in Stormsriver Road after 10am.
“According to reports several shots were fired at him he ran for cover, the unknown suspect followed him and fatally wounding him. The suspect then got into a silver Mercedes Benz and fled the scene, said spokesperson FC van Wyk.
Anyone with information can contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

