Another mass shooting hits Khayelitsha

By Tauhierah Salie

Harare, Khayelitsha community members are reeling as police investigate cases of murder and attempted murder following yet another mass shooting.

Police say two men, aged 30 and 37, were discovered in Mandela Park with gunshot wounds late on Friday evening.

A woman and two men sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The 35-year-old Thando Shuba is meanwhile the only suspect arrested in connection to the murders. The Khayelitsha Magistrates Court recently expressed dissatisfaction with footage of his alleged alibi on the night of Sunday, 20 March, where five people were fatally shot and wounded in the Enkanini Informal Settlement, and a sixth later succumbed to wounds in hospital.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27 and include two women and four men. It is understood the alleged murderer had two accomplices.

A week later, gunmen reportedly approached shacks in the Endlovini informal settlement and took the lives of a woman and four men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC