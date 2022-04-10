Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Another mass shooting hits Khayelitsha

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Tauhierah Salie

Harare, Khayelitsha community members are reeling as police investigate cases of murder and attempted murder following yet another mass shooting.

Police say two men, aged 30 and 37, were discovered in Mandela Park with gunshot wounds late on Friday evening.

A woman and two men sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The 35-year-old Thando Shuba is meanwhile the only suspect arrested in connection to the murders. The Khayelitsha Magistrates Court recently expressed dissatisfaction with footage of his alleged alibi on the night of Sunday, 20 March, where five people were fatally shot and wounded in the Enkanini Informal Settlement, and a sixth later succumbed to wounds in hospital.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27 and include two women and four men.  It is understood the alleged murderer had two accomplices.

A week later, gunmen reportedly approached shacks in the Endlovini informal settlement and took the lives of a woman and four men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC

 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.