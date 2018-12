Yet another MyCiTi bus was petrol bombed on Monday night, leaving the driver with serious burn wounds.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said two fire engines and one rescue vehicle were deployed to the scene shortly before 22h00.

The driver sustained serious injuries while one passenger received noncritical injuries.

The motive behind the attack is unknown at this stage.

Zaahidah Meyer / VOC

