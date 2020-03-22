Another police official shot and killed on Cape Flats

Share this article

















A 36-year old police official has been shot and killed in Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says he was shot in an argument that appears to have been a robbery.

He worked as an orderly at the Strand Magistrate’s court, and was off duty at the time of the incident in front of his home in Makhaza.

Potelwa says police are seeking the assistance of the Khayelitsha community to identify and locate the two suspects.

A 72 hour activation plan has been ordered for the arrest of the suspects.

A week ago, unknown gunmen killed 25 year old Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo and a friend in Mfuleni.

Souce: SABC

