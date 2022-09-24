Another urination scandal hits Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University (SU) has been rocked by another urination scandal.

In May, Theuns du Toit was filmed urinating in the room of another student, Babalo Ndwayana, at the Huis Marais residence. Du Toit has since been expelled.

The fresh controversy was revealed on Saturday by Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching.