Another urination scandal hits Stellenbosch University

LOCAL
Stellenbosch University (SU) has been rocked by another urination scandal.
In May, Theuns du Toit was filmed urinating in the room of another student, Babalo Ndwayana, at the Huis Marais residence. Du Toit has since been expelled.
The fresh controversy was revealed on Saturday by Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching.
“It also received immediate and top priority attention by SU executive management. The incident involved an intoxicated student urinating on the chair of his roommate. The implicated student was suspended from the residence pending the outcome of an investigation.”
The case will be investigated by the university’s office of student discipline, said Ramjugernath.
“As and when appropriate, SU will communicate further on the outcomes of the investigations and processes that are under way as a matter of priority.”
Source: TimesLIVE