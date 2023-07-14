Anti-apartheid activist Imam Achmad Cassiem passes away at 77

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Anti-apartheid activist, Imam Achmad Cassiem, has passed away at the age of 77. Cassiem was a former Robben Island prisoner and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) member.

The author by profession, was born in District Six and spent his youth fighting for the liberation of marginalized citizens in South Africa. He joined the armed struggle at the age of 15 and was imprisoned on Robben Island a few years later. According to reports, he was the youngest prisoner on the Island.

Upon his release Cassiem founded and led the resistance movement, Qibla. The organisation was founded in 1979 and since then has fervently supported the liberation of Palestine.

Daughter of slain anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, Professor Fatima Haron-Masoet expressed her condolences to the Cassiem Family.

“A true revolutionary and iconic figure has fallen today. He stood for social justice and change and spoke out against apartheid. He had an immense love and adoration for our late father. Every year that passed he along with the Qibla movement remembered my father’s legacy. Imam Achmad Cassiem will never be forgotten,” said an emotional Haron-Masoet.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) member, Nadeem Hendricks reminisced on the memories as a Trafalgar High School student.

“He recruited scholars during the apartheid regime, and he is unfailingly a revolutionary in terms of his commitment to not surrender to imperialist forces and to push back against the status quo of injustices,” said Hendricks.

Stellenbosch Professor, Usuf Chikte said he was inspired by Cassiem’s courage.

“Imam Achmad Cassiem is a veteran of the struggle. He believed that in situations there can be no peace without justice in Palestine or anywhere else. His guiding principles were that of equality. He was incorruptible and single minded in his search for justice and peace. He was unapologetic in his stance to use arms to fight against oppression,” stated Chikte.

African National Congress (ANC) Member, Ebrahim Rasool said despite differing opinions between the pair, the respect shared was overarching.

“Imam Cassiem was fearless in his leadership. Although we may have differed in some points of politics, ideologies and theology. I have always respected him for the sacrifices and contribution he has made. His generation ensured my generation was able to embrace Islam fearlessly even as we fought against the apartheid regime. Imam Cassiem believed religion was the guarantor of justice, equality and liberation,” added Rassool.

Cassiem was buried according to Islamic rites and laid to rest at Johnstone Road Cemtrey on Friday.

Photo: VOCfm