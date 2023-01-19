Anxiety heightens as learners await the release of their results in 2023

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Anxiety heightens as learners await the release of their results from final examinations in 2022. Officials have declared that they need more time to assess the results, which will be released on 19 January 2023 – learners can obtain their results at their designated schools on 20 January.

Meanwhile, anxious learners are advised to reach out for counseling and inform them about available options. Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at the South African Depression and Anxiety Groups (SADAG), explains the common fears learners experience.

“Particularly this time, we noted that learners were feeling more anxious, stressed, and worried before and after the results are released.” She further added that learners reach out with a combination of fears, uncertainties, and anxieties.

“What if I fail and I don’t get all those distinctions? What if I don’t get a university exemption and can’t go to university? These are the type of uncertainties and fears learners are experiencing,” said Chambers.

Chambers further explains that the immense fear of outcome and failure to deliver and conform to the parent’s expectations is common in most learners.

“Parents, family, and friends must reassure learners that this is just one step into the rest of their lives, and having that conversation about potential options before the results come out is extremely important.”

Photo: Pixabay