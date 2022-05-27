Applications for R16 million SMME Booster Fund now open

Share this article

The application process for Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s (DEDAT) R16 million SMME Booster Fund is now open.

Organisations that implement business development support projects or programmes in the categories of Business Development Support and Access to Markets are encouraged to apply for project funding via the SMME Booster Fund 2022.

All information on the application process can be found here – https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/smme-booster-fund

Since the first iteration of the SMME Booster fund in 2019, the Fund has allocated R59 million in funding and supported 730 SMMEs in the Western Cape.

Targeted programmes like the SMME Booster Fund is one of the ways of helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to get started and to thrive.