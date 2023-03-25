Arab party condemns attack on house of Salesian Sisters in Nazareth

Share this article

The National Democratic Assembly (NDA) on Friday condemned the “cowardly attack” on the house of the Salesian Sisters in the city of Nazareth several days ago, Arab48.com reported.

In a statement, the NDA asserted: “Such repeated attacks reflect the police’s unwillingness to fight crime and violence in the Arab communities.”

The Arab party added such crimes: “Aim to disintegrate society and reflect a sense of insecurity even in the holy sites.”

According to the statement, the NDA called for Arab citizens to reject such crimes and to stand with each other to face off against anyone attacking worship houses, schools and other educational institutions that serve the community.

“This cowardly attack crossed all redlines and should not go unpunished,” the NDA concluded.

Source: Middle East Monitor